Steel Shapes Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Steel Shapes Market
The global Steel Shapes market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Wide Flange Beams Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Steel Shapes include Arcelormittal, Gerdau SA, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation, Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), Tata Steel, Essar Steel, Mechel OAO, Evraz PLC and Commercial Metals Company (CMC), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Steel Shapes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Steel Shapes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Steel Shapes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Wide Flange Beams
- Heavy Shapes
- Cold-formed Steel Shapes
Global Steel Shapes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Steel Shapes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Infrastructure
- Building
- Industrial
Global Steel Shapes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Steel Shapes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Steel Shapes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Steel Shapes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Steel Shapes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Steel Shapes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Arcelormittal
- Gerdau SA
- Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation
- Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL)
- Tata Steel
- Essar Steel
- Mechel OAO
- Evraz PLC
- Commercial Metals Company (CMC)
- Jindal Steel & Power Ltd.
- Steel Dynamics
- Steelasia Manufacturing Corporation
- Outokumpu OYJ
- Acerinox S.A.
- Hyundai Steel
- Daido Steel
- Kobe Steel
- Sohar Steel LLC
- Celsa Steel UK
- Jiangsu Shagang Group
- NJR Steel
- The Conco Companies
- Posco Ss Vina
- Barnes Reinforcing Industries
- Byer Steel
- HBIS Company
- Ansteel
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Steel Shapes Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Steel Shapes Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Steel Shapes Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Steel Shapes Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Steel Shapes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Steel Shapes Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Steel Shapes Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Steel Shapes Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Steel Shapes Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Steel Shapes Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Steel Shapes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Steel Shapes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Steel Shapes Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Steel Shapes Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Steel Shapes Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Steel Shapes Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Steel Shapes Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Wide Flange Beams
4.1.3 Heavy Shapes
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/