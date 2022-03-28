U.V. Cure Resins Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
UV-curing resins?are materials that are polymerized and?cured?in a short time by the energy radiated from?ultraviolet?irradiation devices. These are especially used as industrial materials for sealing, bonding, and coating.
This report contains market size and forecasts of U.V. Cure Resins in global, including the following market information:
- Global U.V. Cure Resins Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global U.V. Cure Resins Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
- Global top five U.V. Cure Resins companies in 2021 (%)
Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-uv-cure-resins-forecast-2022-2028-80
The global U.V. Cure Resins market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Non-Acrylated & Oligoamines Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of U.V. Cure Resins include BASF, DSM, Covestro, Allnex, Nippon-Gohsei, Hitachi, Arkema (Sartomer), Soltech and Toagosei, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the U.V. Cure Resins manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global U.V. Cure Resins Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global U.V. Cure Resins Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Non-Acrylated & Oligoamines
- Acrylated Oligomers
Global U.V. Cure Resins Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global U.V. Cure Resins Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Industrial Coating
- Adhesives
- Inks
- Others
Global U.V. Cure Resins Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global U.V. Cure Resins Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies U.V. Cure Resins revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies U.V. Cure Resins revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies U.V. Cure Resins sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies U.V. Cure Resins sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- BASF
- DSM
- Covestro
- Allnex
- Nippon-Gohsei
- Hitachi
- Arkema (Sartomer)
- Soltech
- Toagosei
- Wanhua Chemical
- Miwon Specialty Chemical
- DIC Corporation
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 U.V. Cure Resins Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global U.V. Cure Resins Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global U.V. Cure Resins Overall Market Size
2.1 Global U.V. Cure Resins Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global U.V. Cure Resins Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global U.V. Cure Resins Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top U.V. Cure Resins Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global U.V. Cure Resins Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global U.V. Cure Resins Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global U.V. Cure Resins Sales by Companies
3.5 Global U.V. Cure Resins Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 U.V. Cure Resins Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers U.V. Cure Resins Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 U.V. Cure Resins Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 U.V. Cure Resins Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 U.V. Cure Resins Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global U.V. Cure Resins Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/grand-research-store/
Similar Reports:
Global and China U.V. Cure Resins Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Global U.V. Cure Resins Market Research Report 2021
Global U.V. Cure Resins Market Report 2019 – History, Present and Future
U.V. Cure Resins Market Insights 2019, Global and Chinese Analysis and Forecast to 2024