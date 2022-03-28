Ultraviolet Cured Polymers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Ultraviolet Cured Polymers in global, including the following market information:
- Global Ultraviolet Cured Polymers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Ultraviolet Cured Polymers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
- Global top five Ultraviolet Cured Polymers companies in 2021 (%)
The global Ultraviolet Cured Polymers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Industrial Coating Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Ultraviolet Cured Polymers include BASF SE, Miwon Specialty Chemicals, ALLENEX, DSM N.V., Hitachi Chemical, Arkema, Eternal Materials, Dymax and IGM, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Ultraviolet Cured Polymers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Ultraviolet Cured Polymers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Ultraviolet Cured Polymers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Industrial Coating
- Adhesives
- Inks
- Others
Global Ultraviolet Cured Polymers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Ultraviolet Cured Polymers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Automotive
- Wood Industry
- Graphic Arts
- Electronics
- Plastic & Packaging
- Others
Global Ultraviolet Cured Polymers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Ultraviolet Cured Polymers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Ultraviolet Cured Polymers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Ultraviolet Cured Polymers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Ultraviolet Cured Polymers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Ultraviolet Cured Polymers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- BASF SE
- Miwon Specialty Chemicals
- ALLENEX
- DSM N.V.
- Hitachi Chemical
- Arkema
- Eternal Materials
- Dymax
- IGM
- Jiangsu Sanmu Group
- Toagosei Co. Ltd.
- Soltech Limited
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Ultraviolet Cured Polymers Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Ultraviolet Cured Polymers Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Ultraviolet Cured Polymers Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Ultraviolet Cured Polymers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Ultraviolet Cured Polymers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Ultraviolet Cured Polymers Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Ultraviolet Cured Polymers Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Ultraviolet Cured Polymers Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Ultraviolet Cured Polymers Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Ultraviolet Cured Polymers Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Ultraviolet Cured Polymers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ultraviolet Cured Polymers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Ultraviolet Cured Polymers Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ultraviolet Cured Polymers Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ultraviolet Cured Polymers Companies
