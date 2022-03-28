UV Powder Coatings Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of UV Powder Coatings in global, including the following market information:
- Global UV Powder Coatings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global UV Powder Coatings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
- Global top five UV Powder Coatings companies in 2021 (%)
The global UV Powder Coatings market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Wood Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of UV Powder Coatings include Royal DSM, AkzoNobel N.V., IGP Pulvertechnik, Sika, Henkel, PPG, Sherwin Williams, Axalta Coating Systems and Cardinal Paint, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the UV Powder Coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global UV Powder Coatings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global UV Powder Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Wood
- Paper
- Plastics
- Metal
- Fiber Optic
Global UV Powder Coatings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global UV Powder Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Furniture and Flooring
- Automotive
- Graphic Arts
- Packaging Containers
- Fiber Optical Industry
- Others
Global UV Powder Coatings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global UV Powder Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies UV Powder Coatings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies UV Powder Coatings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies UV Powder Coatings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies UV Powder Coatings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Royal DSM
- AkzoNobel N.V.
- IGP Pulvertechnik
- Sika
- Henkel
- PPG
- Sherwin Williams
- Axalta Coating Systems
- Cardinal Paint
- Red Spot
- Dymax Corporation
- SDC Technologies
- T&K TOKA
- CMP (Chugoku Marine Paints, Ltd.)
- Yip’s Chemical
- Shanghai Phichem
- Protech Powder Coatings
- Kansai Altan
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 UV Powder Coatings Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global UV Powder Coatings Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global UV Powder Coatings Overall Market Size
2.1 Global UV Powder Coatings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global UV Powder Coatings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global UV Powder Coatings Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top UV Powder Coatings Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global UV Powder Coatings Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global UV Powder Coatings Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global UV Powder Coatings Sales by Companies
3.5 Global UV Powder Coatings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 UV Powder Coatings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers UV Powder Coatings Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 UV Powder Coatings Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 UV Powder Coatings Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 UV Powder Coatings Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
