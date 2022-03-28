UV Powder Coatings Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of UV Powder Coatings in global, including the following market information:

Global UV Powder Coatings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global UV Powder Coatings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five UV Powder Coatings companies in 2021 (%)

The global UV Powder Coatings market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Wood Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of UV Powder Coatings include Royal DSM, AkzoNobel N.V., IGP Pulvertechnik, Sika, Henkel, PPG, Sherwin Williams, Axalta Coating Systems and Cardinal Paint, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the UV Powder Coatings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global UV Powder Coatings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global UV Powder Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Wood

Paper

Plastics

Metal

Fiber Optic

Global UV Powder Coatings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global UV Powder Coatings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Furniture and Flooring

Automotive

Graphic Arts

Packaging Containers

Fiber Optical Industry

Others

Global UV Powder Coatings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global UV Powder Coatings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies UV Powder Coatings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies UV Powder Coatings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies UV Powder Coatings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies UV Powder Coatings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Royal DSM

AkzoNobel N.V.

IGP Pulvertechnik

Sika

Henkel

PPG

Sherwin Williams

Axalta Coating Systems

Cardinal Paint

Red Spot

Dymax Corporation

SDC Technologies

T&K TOKA

CMP (Chugoku Marine Paints, Ltd.)

Yip’s Chemical

Shanghai Phichem

Protech Powder Coatings

Kansai Altan

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 UV Powder Coatings Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global UV Powder Coatings Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global UV Powder Coatings Overall Market Size

2.1 Global UV Powder Coatings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global UV Powder Coatings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global UV Powder Coatings Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top UV Powder Coatings Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global UV Powder Coatings Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global UV Powder Coatings Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global UV Powder Coatings Sales by Companies

3.5 Global UV Powder Coatings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 UV Powder Coatings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers UV Powder Coatings Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 UV Powder Coatings Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 UV Powder Coatings Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 UV Powder Coatings Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

