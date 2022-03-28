PCTG Plastics Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

PCTG plastic is a transparent plastic and an amorphous copolyester. The common copolymer of PCTG plastic is 1, 4-cyclohexanedimethyl-1, 4-cyclohexanedimethyl-1 (CHDM), which is called polyethylene terephthalate.It is the product of ester exchange condensation of terephthalic acid (PTA), ethylene glycol (EG) and 1, 4-cyclohexanedimethanol (CHDM) monomers.In general, the content of CHDM in PCTG is more than 50%.

This report contains market size and forecasts of PCTG Plastics in global, including the following market information:

Global PCTG Plastics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global PCTG Plastics Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five PCTG Plastics companies in 2021 (%)

The global PCTG Plastics market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Injection Molding Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of PCTG Plastics include Eastman and SK Chemical etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the PCTG Plastics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global PCTG Plastics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global PCTG Plastics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Injection Molding Grade

Extrusion Grade

Blow Molding Grade

Global PCTG Plastics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global PCTG Plastics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Drinking Bottles

Plastic Dishes

Food Packaging & Containers

Industrial Bags

Toys, Credit Cards, etc.

Global PCTG Plastics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global PCTG Plastics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies PCTG Plastics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies PCTG Plastics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies PCTG Plastics sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies PCTG Plastics sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Eastman

SK Chemical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 PCTG Plastics Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global PCTG Plastics Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global PCTG Plastics Overall Market Size

2.1 Global PCTG Plastics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global PCTG Plastics Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global PCTG Plastics Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top PCTG Plastics Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global PCTG Plastics Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global PCTG Plastics Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global PCTG Plastics Sales by Companies

3.5 Global PCTG Plastics Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 PCTG Plastics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers PCTG Plastics Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PCTG Plastics Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 PCTG Plastics Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 PCTG Plastics Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global PCTG Plastics Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

