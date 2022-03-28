News

PETG Plastics Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore8 hours ago
0 2 3 minutes read

PETG is commonly used in single use and reusable drinking bottles, cooking oil containers, and FDA-compliant food storage containers. However, PETG is also found across the medical field; its rigid structure allows it to survive harsh sterilization processes, making it a perfect material to be used in medical implants, as well as pharmaceutical and medical device packaging.

This report contains market size and forecasts of PETG Plastics in global, including the following market information:

  • Global PETG Plastics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
  • Global PETG Plastics Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
  • Global top five PETG Plastics companies in 2021 (%)

The global PETG Plastics market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Extruded Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of PETG Plastics include Eastman, SK Chemical, Selenis, Jiangsu Jinghong and Liaoyang Petrochemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the PETG Plastics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global PETG Plastics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global PETG Plastics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Extruded Grade
  • Injection Molding Grade
  • Blow Molding Grade

Global PETG Plastics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global PETG Plastics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Food and Drink Containers
  • Medical Products
  • 3D Printing Material
  • Others

Global PETG Plastics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global PETG Plastics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies PETG Plastics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies PETG Plastics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies PETG Plastics sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
  • Key companies PETG Plastics sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Eastman
  • SK Chemical
  • Selenis
  • Jiangsu Jinghong
  • Liaoyang Petrochemical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 PETG Plastics Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global PETG Plastics Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global PETG Plastics Overall Market Size
2.1 Global PETG Plastics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global PETG Plastics Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global PETG Plastics Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top PETG Plastics Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global PETG Plastics Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global PETG Plastics Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global PETG Plastics Sales by Companies
3.5 Global PETG Plastics Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 PETG Plastics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers PETG Plastics Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PETG Plastics Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 PETG Plastics Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 PETG Plastics Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global PETG Plastics Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Extruded Grade

CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/grand-research-store/

Similar Reports:

PETG Plastics Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

Global PETG Plastics Market Research Report 2021

Tags
Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore8 hours ago
0 2 3 minutes read
Photo of grandresearchstore

grandresearchstore

Related Articles

Priming Syringe Market by Type (Below 20 ml, 20 ml or more), End User (Hospital, Clinic, Other), and Geography – Global Trends & Forecasts to 2019-2028

December 26, 2021

Financial Cards and Payments Market is booming Globally with Top key players- Indovina Bank (IVB),Sacombank

December 15, 2021

Automotive In built Sunroof Market 2021 Advancements and Precise Outlook –   CIE Automotive, Summit Sound & Security, Ltd.

December 14, 2021

Influenza Vaccines Market Report (COVID-19 Analysis) by Worldwide Market Trends & Opportunities and Forecast to 2028

January 12, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button