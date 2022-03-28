Emulsion SBR Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Emulsion SBR in global, including the following market information:
- Global Emulsion SBR Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Emulsion SBR Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
- Global top five Emulsion SBR companies in 2021 (%)
The global Emulsion SBR market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cold E-SBR Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Emulsion SBR include Trinseo, Versalis S.p.A. (Eni), Arlanxeo, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (SINOPEC), Indian Synthetic Rubber Ltd. (ISRL), JSR Corporation, Kumho Petrochemical Co., ZEON Corporation and LG Chem, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Emulsion SBR manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Emulsion SBR Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Emulsion SBR Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Cold E-SBR
- Hot E-SBR
Global Emulsion SBR Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Emulsion SBR Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Automotive Tires
- Adhesives & Sealants
- Mechanical Goods
- Industrial Rubber Parts
- Others
Global Emulsion SBR Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Emulsion SBR Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Emulsion SBR revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Emulsion SBR revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Emulsion SBR sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Emulsion SBR sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Trinseo
- Versalis S.p.A. (Eni)
- Arlanxeo
- China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (SINOPEC)
- Indian Synthetic Rubber Ltd. (ISRL)
- JSR Corporation
- Kumho Petrochemical Co.
- ZEON Corporation
- LG Chem
- PetroChina Company Ltd.
- Reliance Industries Ltd.
- Sibur Petrochemical Company
- Synthos
- Taiwan Synthetic Rubber Corporation (TSRC)
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Emulsion SBR Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Emulsion SBR Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Emulsion SBR Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Emulsion SBR Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Emulsion SBR Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Emulsion SBR Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Emulsion SBR Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Emulsion SBR Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Emulsion SBR Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Emulsion SBR Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Emulsion SBR Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Emulsion SBR Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Emulsion SBR Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Emulsion SBR Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Emulsion SBR Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Emulsion SBR Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Emulsion SBR Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Cold E-SBR
4.1.3 Hot E-SBR
