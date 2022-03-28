Plastic Airless Packaging Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Plastic Airless Packaging in global, including the following market information:
- Global Plastic Airless Packaging Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Plastic Airless Packaging Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
- Global top five Plastic Airless Packaging companies in 2021 (%)
The global Plastic Airless Packaging market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Bags and Pouches Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Plastic Airless Packaging include ABC Packaging Ltd., Alb?a, AptarGroup, Inc., Fusion Packaging, HCP Packaging, Libo Cosmetics Company, Ltd., Lumson SPA, Quadpack Industries and Raepak Ltd. and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Plastic Airless Packaging manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Plastic Airless Packaging Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Plastic Airless Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Bags and Pouches
- Bottles and Jars
- Tubes
- Others
Global Plastic Airless Packaging Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Plastic Airless Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Personal care
- Healthcare
- Homecare
- Food & Beverages
Global Plastic Airless Packaging Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Plastic Airless Packaging Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Plastic Airless Packaging revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Plastic Airless Packaging revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Plastic Airless Packaging sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Plastic Airless Packaging sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- ABC Packaging Ltd.
- Alb?a
- AptarGroup, Inc.
- Fusion Packaging
- HCP Packaging
- Libo Cosmetics Company, Ltd.
- Lumson SPA
- Quadpack Industries
- Raepak Ltd.
- Silgan Dispensing Systems
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Plastic Airless Packaging Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Plastic Airless Packaging Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Plastic Airless Packaging Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Plastic Airless Packaging Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Plastic Airless Packaging Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Plastic Airless Packaging Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Plastic Airless Packaging Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Plastic Airless Packaging Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Plastic Airless Packaging Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Plastic Airless Packaging Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Plastic Airless Packaging Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Plastic Airless Packaging Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Plastic Airless Packaging Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plastic Airless Packaging Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Plastic Airless Packaging Companies
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/grand-research-store/
Similar Reports:
Plastic Airless Packaging Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
Global Plastic Airless Packaging Market Research Report 2021