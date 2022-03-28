PGMEA for Electronics Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of PGMEA for Electronics in global, including the following market information:

Global PGMEA for Electronics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global PGMEA for Electronics Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five PGMEA for Electronics companies in 2021 (%)

The global PGMEA for Electronics market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Purity (GC) %? 99.5% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of PGMEA for Electronics include Dow, Shell Chemicals, KH Neochem Co., Ltd, LyondellBasell, Dynamic INT?L, Jiangsu Hualun, Eastman Chemical Company, Wuxi Baichuan Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd and YIDA CHEMICAL, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the PGMEA for Electronics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global PGMEA for Electronics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global PGMEA for Electronics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Purity (GC) %? 99.5%

Purity (GC) %? 99.9%

Global PGMEA for Electronics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global PGMEA for Electronics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Production Solvents

Cleaning Solvents

Global PGMEA for Electronics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global PGMEA for Electronics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies PGMEA for Electronics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies PGMEA for Electronics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies PGMEA for Electronics sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies PGMEA for Electronics sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Dow

Shell Chemicals

KH Neochem Co., Ltd

LyondellBasell

Dynamic INT?L

Jiangsu Hualun

Eastman Chemical Company

Wuxi Baichuan Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd

YIDA CHEMICAL

Shinko Organic Chemical Industry Ltd.

Jiangsu Ruijia Chemistry Co., Ltd.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 PGMEA for Electronics Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global PGMEA for Electronics Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global PGMEA for Electronics Overall Market Size

2.1 Global PGMEA for Electronics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global PGMEA for Electronics Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global PGMEA for Electronics Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top PGMEA for Electronics Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global PGMEA for Electronics Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global PGMEA for Electronics Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global PGMEA for Electronics Sales by Companies

3.5 Global PGMEA for Electronics Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 PGMEA for Electronics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers PGMEA for Electronics Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PGMEA for Electronics Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 PGMEA for Electronics Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 PGMEA for Electronics Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

