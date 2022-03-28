Programmable Thermostat Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Programmable Thermostat in global, including the following market information:

Global Programmable Thermostat Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Programmable Thermostat Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Programmable Thermostat companies in 2021 (%)

The global Programmable Thermostat market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

WiFi Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Programmable Thermostat include Google Nest, Honeywell, EcoBee, Schneider Electric, Emerson, LUX/GEO, Carrier, Energate Inc. and Tado GmbH, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Programmable Thermostat manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Programmable Thermostat Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Programmable Thermostat Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

WiFi

ZigBee

Bluetooth and Others

Global Programmable Thermostat Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Programmable Thermostat Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial Factories

Global Programmable Thermostat Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Programmable Thermostat Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Programmable Thermostat revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Programmable Thermostat revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Programmable Thermostat sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Programmable Thermostat sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Google Nest

Honeywell

EcoBee

Schneider Electric

Emerson

LUX/GEO

Carrier

Energate Inc.

Tado GmbH

Control4

Netatmo

Hive Home

Trane

Johnston Controls

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Programmable Thermostat Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Programmable Thermostat Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Programmable Thermostat Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Programmable Thermostat Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Programmable Thermostat Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Programmable Thermostat Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Programmable Thermostat Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Programmable Thermostat Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Programmable Thermostat Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Programmable Thermostat Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Programmable Thermostat Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Programmable Thermostat Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Programmable Thermostat Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Programmable Thermostat Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Programmable Thermostat Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Programmable Thermostat Companies

