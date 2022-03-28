Residential Programmable Thermostat Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Residential Programmable Thermostat in global, including the following market information:

Global Residential Programmable Thermostat Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Residential Programmable Thermostat Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Residential Programmable Thermostat companies in 2021 (%)

The global Residential Programmable Thermostat market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

WiFi Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Residential Programmable Thermostat include Google Nest, Honeywell, EcoBee, Schneider Electric, Emerson, LUX/GEO, Carrier, Energate Inc. and Tado GmbH, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Residential Programmable Thermostat manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Residential Programmable Thermostat Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Residential Programmable Thermostat Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

WiFi

ZigBee

Bluetooth and Others

Global Residential Programmable Thermostat Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Residential Programmable Thermostat Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Single-family Home

Apartment

Global Residential Programmable Thermostat Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Residential Programmable Thermostat Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Residential Programmable Thermostat revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Residential Programmable Thermostat revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Residential Programmable Thermostat sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Residential Programmable Thermostat sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Google Nest

Honeywell

EcoBee

Schneider Electric

Emerson

LUX/GEO

Carrier

Energate Inc.

Tado GmbH

Control4

Netatmo

Hive Home

Trane

Johnston Controls

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Residential Programmable Thermostat Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Residential Programmable Thermostat Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Residential Programmable Thermostat Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Residential Programmable Thermostat Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Residential Programmable Thermostat Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Residential Programmable Thermostat Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Residential Programmable Thermostat Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Residential Programmable Thermostat Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Residential Programmable Thermostat Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Residential Programmable Thermostat Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Residential Programmable Thermostat Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Residential Programmable Thermostat Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Residential Programmable Thermostat Product Type

