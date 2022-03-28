2022-2027 Global and Regional Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) market was valued at 2723.42 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 25.26% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC) is a device which converts the alternating current (AC) distributed by electric utilities to the direct current (DC) needed to recharge the battery of electric vehicle. There are a number of different types of battery chargers based on the way they control the charging rate and whether installed on the electric vehicles, such as on-board and off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC). Generally, the former has a small power, while off-board is large and has power more than 30 KW.The global electric vehicle charger (EVC) market developed rapidly in the past five years, now United States, China and Western Europe are dominated the EVC market, especially in China, now has been the largest market of electric vehicle and EVC. In addition, China, United States, India and major European countries have planned to expand the electric vehicle market; this will give a big boost to the EVC market.

By Market Verdors:

Chargepoint(US)

ABB(Switzerland)

Eaton(Ireland)

Leviton(US)

Blink Charging(US)

Schneider Electric(France)

Siemens(Germany)

General Electric(US)

AeroVironment(US)

IES Synergy(France)

Chargemaster(Elektromotive)

Efacec (Portugal)

Clipper Creek(US)

DBT-CEV(France)

Pod Point(UK)

BYD(China)

NARI(China)

Xuji Group(China)

Potivio(China)

Auto Electric Power Plant(China)

Wanbang(China)

Qingdao Telaidian(China)

By Types:

On-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC)

Off-board Electric Vehicle Charger (EVC)

By Applications:

Residential Charging

Commercial Charging

Workplace Charging

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends:

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

