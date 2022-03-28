NewsTechnology

2022-2027 Global and Regional Insulated Water Bottle Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Insulated Water Bottle market was valued at 3696.85 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.16% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Report Sample includes:
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
– Research Methodology

Global Insulated Water Bottle key players include HAERS, NANLONG, Tiger, Thermos, ZOJIRUSHI, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share about 20%.China is the largest production area, with a share about 65%, followed by Europe and North America, both have a share about 15 percent. In terms of product, Vacuum Insulated Water Bottle is the largest segment, with a share about 85%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Indoor Insulated Water Bottle, followed by Outdoor Insulated Water Bottle.

By Market Verdors:

  • Thermos
  • HAERS VACUUM CONTAINERS
  • Yeti
  • S-well
  • NANLONG
  • ZOJIRUSHI
  • Hydro Flask
  • Tiger
  • SHiNenMe
  • EMSA GmbH
  • Klean Kanteen
  • Fuguang
  • powercan
  • GINT
  • SIBAO
  • SOLID
  • PMI

By Types:

  • Non-vacuum Stainless Steel Insulated Water Bottle
  • Vacuum Stainless Steel Insulated Water Bottle

By Applications:

  • Outdoor
  • Indoor

