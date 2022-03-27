NOR Flash and NAND Flash Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of NOR Flash and NAND Flash in global, including the following market information:

Global NOR Flash and NAND Flash Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global NOR Flash and NAND Flash Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five NOR Flash and NAND Flash companies in 2021 (%)

The global NOR Flash and NAND Flash market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Serial Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of NOR Flash and NAND Flash include Cypress, Samsung, Winbond, Micron, Macronix, ISSI, Eon, Microchip and GigaDevice and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the NOR Flash and NAND Flash manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global NOR Flash and NAND Flash Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global NOR Flash and NAND Flash Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Serial

Parallel

Global NOR Flash and NAND Flash Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global NOR Flash and NAND Flash Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Telecommunication

Networking

Industrial

Automotive

Smart Grid Space

Others

Global NOR Flash and NAND Flash Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global NOR Flash and NAND Flash Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies NOR Flash and NAND Flash revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies NOR Flash and NAND Flash revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies NOR Flash and NAND Flash sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies NOR Flash and NAND Flash sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Cypress

Samsung

Winbond

Micron

Macronix

ISSI

Eon

Microchip

GigaDevice

Alliance Memory

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 NOR Flash and NAND Flash Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global NOR Flash and NAND Flash Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global NOR Flash and NAND Flash Overall Market Size

2.1 Global NOR Flash and NAND Flash Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global NOR Flash and NAND Flash Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global NOR Flash and NAND Flash Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top NOR Flash and NAND Flash Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global NOR Flash and NAND Flash Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global NOR Flash and NAND Flash Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global NOR Flash and NAND Flash Sales by Companies

3.5 Global NOR Flash and NAND Flash Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 NOR Flash and NAND Flash Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers NOR Flash and NAND Flash Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 NOR Flash and NAND Flash Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 NOR Flash and NAND Flash Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 NOR Flash and NAND Flash Companies

