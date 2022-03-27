Magnesium Alloy Die Casting Equipment Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Magnesium Alloy Die Casting Equipment in global, including the following market information:

Global Magnesium Alloy Die Casting Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Magnesium Alloy Die Casting Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Magnesium Alloy Die Casting Equipment companies in 2021 (%)

The global Magnesium Alloy Die Casting Equipment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cold Chamber Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Magnesium Alloy Die Casting Equipment include Bengbu LongHua Die Casting Machine, LK, Hengming, FRECH, Buhler Group, YIZUMI, Idra Group, SHIBAURA and Jiangmen City Zhenli Machinery, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Magnesium Alloy Die Casting Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Magnesium Alloy Die Casting Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Magnesium Alloy Die Casting Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cold Chamber

Hot Chamber

Global Magnesium Alloy Die Casting Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Magnesium Alloy Die Casting Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Industrial

Aerospace

Others

Global Magnesium Alloy Die Casting Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Magnesium Alloy Die Casting Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Magnesium Alloy Die Casting Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Magnesium Alloy Die Casting Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Magnesium Alloy Die Casting Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Magnesium Alloy Die Casting Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Bengbu LongHua Die Casting Machine

LK

Hengming

FRECH

Buhler Group

YIZUMI

Idra Group

SHIBAURA

Jiangmen City Zhenli Machinery

LANSON

STX

Yomato

Toshiba

Dynacast

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Magnesium Alloy Die Casting Equipment Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Magnesium Alloy Die Casting Equipment Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Magnesium Alloy Die Casting Equipment Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Magnesium Alloy Die Casting Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Magnesium Alloy Die Casting Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Magnesium Alloy Die Casting Equipment Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Magnesium Alloy Die Casting Equipment Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Magnesium Alloy Die Casting Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Magnesium Alloy Die Casting Equipment Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Magnesium Alloy Die Casting Equipment Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Magnesium Alloy Die Casting Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Magnesium Alloy Die Casting Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Magnesium Alloy Die Casting Equipment Product Type

