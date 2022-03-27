Nickel Electroplating Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Nickel Electroplating
This report contains market size and forecasts of Nickel Electroplating in global, including the following market information:
- Global Nickel Electroplating Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Nickel Electroplating Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
- Global top five Nickel Electroplating companies in 2021 (%)
The global Nickel Electroplating market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
ABS Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Nickel Electroplating include DOPONT, Cybershield, Quality Plated Products, Atotech, SHARRETTS, ENS Technology, SAT Plating, P.O.P Plating On Plastic AB and Phillips Plating, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Nickel Electroplating manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Nickel Electroplating Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Nickel Electroplating Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- ABS
- PC
- SLA Resin
- PES
- Others
Global Nickel Electroplating Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Nickel Electroplating Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Automotive
- Industrial Manufacturing
- Aerospace
- Electronics
- Clothing
- Household Retails
- Military and Defense
- Others
Global Nickel Electroplating Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Nickel Electroplating Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Nickel Electroplating revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Nickel Electroplating revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Nickel Electroplating sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Nickel Electroplating sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- DOPONT
- Cybershield
- Quality Plated Products
- Atotech
- SHARRETTS
- ENS Technology
- SAT Plating
- P.O.P Plating On Plastic AB
- Phillips Plating
- Nordanic
- Incertec
- Leading Plate
- New Brunswick Plating
- Surface Technology
- Elfateh
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Nickel Electroplating Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Nickel Electroplating Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Nickel Electroplating Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Nickel Electroplating Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Nickel Electroplating Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Nickel Electroplating Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Nickel Electroplating Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Nickel Electroplating Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Nickel Electroplating Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Nickel Electroplating Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Nickel Electroplating Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Nickel Electroplating Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Nickel Electroplating Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nickel Electroplating Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Nickel Electroplating Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nickel Electroplating Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
