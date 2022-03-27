Compact AVSU Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Compact AVSU
This report contains market size and forecasts of Compact AVSU in global, including the following market information:
- Global Compact AVSU Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Compact AVSU Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Compact AVSU companies in 2021 (%)
The global Compact AVSU market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Single AVSU Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Compact AVSU include MIM Medical, INMED, Pneumatech MGS, Precision UK Ltd, Delta P, Md s.r.l, Woodmans, Benchmark Medical Equipment and Medical & Industrial Pipeline Systems Limited, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Compact AVSU manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Compact AVSU Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Compact AVSU Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Single AVSU
- Multigas AVSU
- Others
Global Compact AVSU Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Compact AVSU Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospital & Clinic
- Medical Center
- Others
Global Compact AVSU Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Compact AVSU Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Compact AVSU revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Compact AVSU revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Compact AVSU sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Compact AVSU sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- MIM Medical
- INMED
- Pneumatech MGS
- Precision UK Ltd
- Delta P
- Md s.r.l
- Woodmans
- Benchmark Medical Equipment
- Medical & Industrial Pipeline Systems Limited
- PTL TECHNOLOGY SDN BHD
- BeaconMedaes
- G.Samaras
- TIESA
- Draeger
- TEKTRACO MEDICAL
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Compact AVSU Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Compact AVSU Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Compact AVSU Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Compact AVSU Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Compact AVSU Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Compact AVSU Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Compact AVSU Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Compact AVSU Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Compact AVSU Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Compact AVSU Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Compact AVSU Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Compact AVSU Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Compact AVSU Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Compact AVSU Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Compact AVSU Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Compact AVSU Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Compact AVSU Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Single AVSU
4.1.3 Multigas AVSU
