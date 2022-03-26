ATM as a Services Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

ATM-as-a-services (sometimes known as ATM managed services) are professional and comprehensive suite of services provided to several banks, financial institutions, and other business entities installing

ATM machines for their business. It deals and engages with several offerings including cash management, surveillance, maintenance & caretaker services, ATM replenishment & network monitoring, ATM procurement & deployment, and others. Furthermore, ATM manages services provides banks, financial institutions, and other entities with an opportunity to maximize their operational efficiency, to improve performance, profitability, to focus on more productive tasks, and enhance better cardholder satisfaction in terms of ATM services in the market.

This report contains market size and forecasts of ATM as a Services in Global, including the following market information:

Global ATM as a Services Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global ATM as a Services market was valued at 6837 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 9903.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

ATM Replenishment & Currency Management Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of ATM as a Services include NCR Managed Services, FssTech, Cashlink Global System, Automated Transaction Delivery, Electronic Payment and Services, First Data, CashTrans, Vocalink and Quality Data Systems (QDS), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the ATM as a Services companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global ATM as a Services Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global ATM as a Services Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

ATM Replenishment & Currency Management

Network Management

Security Management

Incident Management

Others

Global ATM as a Services Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global ATM as a Services Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Bank ATMs

Retail ATMs

Global ATM as a Services Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global ATM as a Services Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies ATM as a Services revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies ATM as a Services revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

NCR Managed Services

FssTech

Cashlink Global System

Automated Transaction Delivery

Electronic Payment and Services

First Data

CashTrans

Vocalink

Quality Data Systems (QDS)

CMS Info Systems

AGS Transact Technologies Ltd.

Cardtronics

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

Euronet Worldwide, Inc.

Financial Software & Systems

Fiserv, Inc.

FUJITSU

Hitachi Payment Services

NHAUSA

HYOSUNG TNS

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 ATM as a Services Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global ATM as a Services Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global ATM as a Services Overall Market Size

2.1 Global ATM as a Services Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global ATM as a Services Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top ATM as a Services Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global ATM as a Services Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global ATM as a Services Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 ATM as a Services Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies ATM as a Services Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 ATM as a Services Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 ATM as a Services Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 ATM as a Services Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

