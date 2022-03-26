Afterburner Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The afterburner is gaining recognition in the industry as it is used for the shorter runway take-off, assisting in catapult launches from aircraft carriers and air combat.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Afterburner in global, including the following market information:

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/6965100/global-afterburner-forecast-2022-2028-217

Global Afterburner Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Afterburner Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Afterburner companies in 2021 (%)

The global Afterburner market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Turbofans Engine Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Afterburner include Rolls-Royce Plc, GE AVIATION, Pratt & Whitney, Honeywell Aerospace, Aviadvigatel, SE Ivchenko-Progress, Safran, Eurojet and United Engine Corporation and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Afterburner manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Afterburner Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Afterburner Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Turbofans Engine

Turbojet Engine

Global Afterburner Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Afterburner Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Air Superiority Fighter

Light Fighter

Others

Global Afterburner Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Afterburner Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Afterburner revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Afterburner revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Afterburner sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Afterburner sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Rolls-Royce Plc

GE AVIATION

Pratt & Whitney

Honeywell Aerospace

Aviadvigatel

SE Ivchenko-Progress

Safran

Eurojet

United Engine Corporation

MTU Aero Engines AG

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-afterburner-forecast-2022-2028-217-6965100

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Afterburner Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Afterburner Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Afterburner Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Afterburner Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Afterburner Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Afterburner Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Afterburner Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Afterburner Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Afterburner Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Afterburner Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Afterburner Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Afterburner Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Afterburner Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Afterburner Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Afterburner Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Afterburner Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Afterburner Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Turbofans Engine

4.1.3 Turbojet Engine

Customize/Section/Part Purchase @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/chapters-purchase/6965100/global-afterburner-forecast-2022-2028-217

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States

International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414

Similar Reports:

Global Afterburner Market Research Report 2021

Global Afterburner Market Research Report 2020-2024