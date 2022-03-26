Defense Ground Support Equipment Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The ground support equipment is used for various support operation between aircraft landing and takeoff. Defense ground support equipment helps in providing safe operations of aircraft on ground, which include ammunition handling, cargo handling, ground power supply, aircraft towing, and moving heavy equipment. The ground support equipment is one of curial components for making aircraft combat ready and support various services of aircraft during regular checks.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Defense Ground Support Equipment in Global, including the following market information:

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/6965101/global-defense-ground-support-equipment-forecast-2022-2028-427

Global Defense Ground Support Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Defense Ground Support Equipment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Fixed Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Defense Ground Support Equipment include Cavotec SA, Enersys, RASAKTI, Guinault, ATEC Inc, MAK Controls & Systems Pvt Ltd, Unitron, Lp, JBT Corporation and TLD (Alvest Group), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Defense Ground Support Equipment companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Defense Ground Support Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Defense Ground Support Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Fixed

Mobile

Global Defense Ground Support Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Defense Ground Support Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Fighter Jets

Transport Aircraft

Special Mission Aircraft

Global Defense Ground Support Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Defense Ground Support Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Defense Ground Support Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Defense Ground Support Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Cavotec SA

Enersys

RASAKTI

Guinault

ATEC Inc

MAK Controls & Systems Pvt Ltd

Unitron, Lp

JBT Corporation

TLD (Alvest Group)

Tronair

Mulag Fahrzeugwerk

Rheinmetall AG

ITW GSE

Gate GSE

Mototok

Merlinhawk Aerospace

Kit Aero

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-defense-ground-support-equipment-forecast-2022-2028-427-6965101

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Defense Ground Support Equipment Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Defense Ground Support Equipment Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Defense Ground Support Equipment Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Defense Ground Support Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Defense Ground Support Equipment Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Defense Ground Support Equipment Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Defense Ground Support Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Defense Ground Support Equipment Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Defense Ground Support Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Defense Ground Support Equipment Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Defense Ground Support Equipment Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Defense Ground Support Equipment Companies

Customize/Section/Part Purchase @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/chapters-purchase/6965101/global-defense-ground-support-equipment-forecast-2022-2028-427

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States

International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414