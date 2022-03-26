Defense Ground Support Equipment Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The ground support equipment is used for various support operation between aircraft landing and takeoff. Defense ground support equipment helps in providing safe operations of aircraft on ground, which include ammunition handling, cargo handling, ground power supply, aircraft towing, and moving heavy equipment. The ground support equipment is one of curial components for making aircraft combat ready and support various services of aircraft during regular checks.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Defense Ground Support Equipment in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Defense Ground Support Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
- The global Defense Ground Support Equipment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Fixed Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Defense Ground Support Equipment include Cavotec SA, Enersys, RASAKTI, Guinault, ATEC Inc, MAK Controls & Systems Pvt Ltd, Unitron, Lp, JBT Corporation and TLD (Alvest Group), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Defense Ground Support Equipment companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Defense Ground Support Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Defense Ground Support Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Fixed
- Mobile
Global Defense Ground Support Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Defense Ground Support Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Fighter Jets
- Transport Aircraft
- Special Mission Aircraft
Global Defense Ground Support Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Defense Ground Support Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Defense Ground Support Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Defense Ground Support Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Cavotec SA
- Enersys
- RASAKTI
- Guinault
- ATEC Inc
- MAK Controls & Systems Pvt Ltd
- Unitron, Lp
- JBT Corporation
- TLD (Alvest Group)
- Tronair
- Mulag Fahrzeugwerk
- Rheinmetall AG
- ITW GSE
- Gate GSE
- Mototok
- Merlinhawk Aerospace
- Kit Aero
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Defense Ground Support Equipment Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Defense Ground Support Equipment Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Defense Ground Support Equipment Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Defense Ground Support Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Defense Ground Support Equipment Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Defense Ground Support Equipment Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Defense Ground Support Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Defense Ground Support Equipment Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Defense Ground Support Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Defense Ground Support Equipment Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Defense Ground Support Equipment Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Defense Ground Support Equipment Companies
