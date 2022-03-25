Solar Panels Market Research Report 2022

The global Solar Panels market was valued at 3314.66 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 8.55% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

A solar panel (also known as PV module) is a collection of solar cells carved from silicon wafers that generate electricity by capturing the sunlight. There are two types of solar cells: Crystalline silicon and thin-film.In terms of geographic regions, APAC was the major contributor to the market during 2017. Though the region will experience a reduction in its market shares in the coming years, it will continue to account for the major shares of the solar panels market till 2025.

By Market Verdors:

First Solar

Hanwha Solar

Sharp

Canadian Solar

Bosch Solar Energy

SunPower

REC Solar

Solarworld

Panasonic

Renesola

JA Solar

Motech

Gintech

LDK Solar

GCL-Poly Energy Holdings

Suntech Power Holdings

Yingli Solar

Trina Solar

By Types:

Crystalline Silicon Solar Panel

Thin-Film Solar Panel

By Applications:

On-Shore

Off-Shore

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Solar Panels Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Solar Panels Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Crystalline Silicon Solar Panel

1.4.3 Thin-Film Solar Panel

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Solar Panels Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 On-Shore

1.5.3 Off-Shore

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Solar Panels Market

1.8.1 Global Solar Panels Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Solar Panels Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Solar Panels Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Solar Panels Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Solar Panels Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Solar Panels Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Solar Panels Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Solar Panels Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America Solar Panels Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

