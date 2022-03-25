Microwave Power Transmission System Market Research Report 2022

The global Microwave Power Transmission System market was valued at 2107.19 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 21.41% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Microwave transmission is the transmission of information or energy by microwave radio waves. Although an experimental 40-mile (64 km) microwave telecommunication link across the English Channel was demonstrated in 1931, the development of radar in World War II provided the technology for practical exploitation of microwave communication. In the 1950s, large transcontinental microwave relay networks, consisting of chains of repeater stations linked by line-of-sight beams of microwaves were built in Europe and America to relay long distance telephone traffic and television programs between cities. Communication satellites which transferred data between ground stations by microwaves took over much long distance traffic in the 1960s. In recent years, there has been an explosive increase in use of the microwave spectrum by new telecommunication technologies such as wireless networks, and direct-broadcast satellites which broadcast television and radio directly into consumers` homes.The inductive technology captured the largest share of the wireless power transmission market. However, the magnetic resonance has a competitive advantage over the inductive technology as it offers long range power and multiple devices charging capabilities. Along with these two technologies, far-field technologies such as microwave (RF) and laser/infrared-based power transmission would expect to revolutionize the market for wireless power transmission in the near future. Microwave (RF) and laser/infrared-based power transmission is at the nascent research and development stage and expected to be commercialized in the next one or two years. The inductive technology is in the growth stage, while the magnetic resonate technology is in the introductory phase; however, the market for both is expected to grow in the future.

By Market Verdors:

Qualcomm, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

TDK Corporation

Texas Instruments, Inc.

Nucurrent, Inc.

Powermat Technologies, Ltd.

Powerbyproxi, Ltd.

Witricity Corporation

Convenientpower Hk, Ltd.

Salcomp PLC

By Types:

Induction

Magnetic Resonance

By Applications:

Standalone Chargers

Automotive (In Vehicle)

Electric Vehicle Charging

Furniture

Industrial

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Microwave Power Transmission System Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Microwave Power Transmission System Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Induction

1.4.3 Magnetic Resonance

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Microwave Power Transmission System Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Standalone Chargers

1.5.3 Automotive (In Vehicle)

1.5.4 Electric Vehicle Charging

1.5.5 Furniture

1.5.6 Industrial

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Microwave Power Transmission System Market

1.8.1 Global Microwave Power Transmission System Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Microwave Power Transmission System Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Microwave Power Transmission System Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Microwave Power Transmission System Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Microwave Power Transmission System Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

Microwave Power Transmission System Market

