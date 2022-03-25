Direct Methanol Fuel Cell Market Research Report 2022

The global Direct Methanol Fuel Cell market was valued at 119.08 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 7.3% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

DMFC is a subcategory of the proton exchange membrane fuel cell (PEMFC) that uses methanol as the fuel. It was invented and developed in 1990. A DMFC anode can draw hydrogen directly from liquid methanol. This action eliminates the need to have a fuel reformer, allowing the direct use of pure methanol as a fuel. Methanol provides several advantages as it is convenient to handle and easily available.The rising need to save energy and high adoption of green technology in many countries are the major drivers contributing to the growth of the global DMFC market. At present, governments worldwide are taking several initiatives, in terms of investments, R&D, and commercialization, to increase energy efficiency and reduce energy consumption. As a result, there has been an increased focus on energy-efficient products for energy generation and storage, including fuel cells. This has led to growing awareness among consumers about the use of DMFCs. Also, many end-users prefer using energy-efficient products such as DMFCs to expand their energy storage and reduce their operating expenses.

By Market Verdors:

DMFCC

Hitachi

Oorja Protonics

SFC Energy

Enocell

FuelCellsEtc

Neah Power Systems

By Types:

Stationary

Portable

By Applications:

Cell Phones

Digital Cameras

Laptops

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

