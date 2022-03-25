News

AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Market Research Report 2022

The global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) market was valued at 1122.68 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of .41% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) is a type of external power supply (EPS) that supplies electric energy and designed to convert line voltage ac input into lower voltage dc output.The unit market is projected to grow at a slightly faster pace than the dollar market, increasing from 5.05 billion units in 2017 to almost 5.95 billion units in 2025, a CAGR of 2.06 %. Of the major players of AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS), Delta (Eltek) maintained its first place in the ranking in 2017. Delta (Eltek) accounted for 23.45% of the Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) revenue market share in 2017. Other players accounted for 14.98% and 5.85%, including Lite-On Technology and Acbel Polytech. In this study, the consumption of AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) divided into seven geographic regions: In North America, total AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) accounted for 2.12%. In the Europe, total AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) accounted for 2.28%. The market in China AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) accounted for 57.07 %, in Korea 8.32%, in Taiwan 5.56%, in Rest of APAC 22.73 %, and in Rest of World 1.91 %. Among all regions, China is estimated to represent the highest share. There are four major applications, including Computer & Office, Mobile Communications, Consumer Electronics and Telecom/Datacom. Applications within these four segments make up about 90 % consumption volume market share in the world.

By Market Verdors:

  • Delta (Eltek)
  • Lite-On Technology
  • Acbel Polytech
  • Salcomp
  • Chicony Power
  • Emerson (Artesyn)
  • Flextronics
  • Mean Well
  • TDK Lambda
  • Phihong
  • FSP

By Types:

  • Up to 10W
  • 11W-50W
  • 51W-100W
  • 100W-250W

By Applications:

  • Computer & Office
  • Mobile Communications
  • Consumer Electronics
  • Telecom/Datacom
  • Industrial
  • Medical
  • LED Lighting
  • Wireless Power & Charging
  • Military & Aerospace

Key Indicators Analysed

  • Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.
  • Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.
  • Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.
  • Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology
  • Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

  • To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.
  • Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
  • To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.
  • Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.
  • To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.
  • Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Up to 10W

1.4.3 11W-50W

1.4.4 51W-100W

1.4.5 100W-250W

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Computer & Office

1.5.3 Mobile Communications

1.5.4 Consumer Electronics

1.5.5 Telecom/Datacom

1.5.6 Industrial

1.5.7 Medical

1.5.8 LED Lighting

1.5.9 Wireless Power & Charging

1.5.10 Military & Aerospace

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Market

1.8.1 Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

