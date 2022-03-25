AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Market Research Report 2022
The global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) market was valued at 1122.68 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of .41% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.
The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).
AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) is a type of external power supply (EPS) that supplies electric energy and designed to convert line voltage ac input into lower voltage dc output.The unit market is projected to grow at a slightly faster pace than the dollar market, increasing from 5.05 billion units in 2017 to almost 5.95 billion units in 2025, a CAGR of 2.06 %. Of the major players of AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS), Delta (Eltek) maintained its first place in the ranking in 2017. Delta (Eltek) accounted for 23.45% of the Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) revenue market share in 2017. Other players accounted for 14.98% and 5.85%, including Lite-On Technology and Acbel Polytech. In this study, the consumption of AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) divided into seven geographic regions: In North America, total AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) accounted for 2.12%. In the Europe, total AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) accounted for 2.28%. The market in China AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) accounted for 57.07 %, in Korea 8.32%, in Taiwan 5.56%, in Rest of APAC 22.73 %, and in Rest of World 1.91 %. Among all regions, China is estimated to represent the highest share. There are four major applications, including Computer & Office, Mobile Communications, Consumer Electronics and Telecom/Datacom. Applications within these four segments make up about 90 % consumption volume market share in the world.
By Market Verdors:
- Delta (Eltek)
- Lite-On Technology
- Acbel Polytech
- Salcomp
- Chicony Power
- Emerson (Artesyn)
- Flextronics
- Mean Well
- TDK Lambda
- Phihong
- FSP
By Types:
- Up to 10W
- 11W-50W
- 51W-100W
- 100W-250W
By Applications:
- Computer & Office
- Mobile Communications
- Consumer Electronics
- Telecom/Datacom
- Industrial
- Medical
- LED Lighting
- Wireless Power & Charging
- Military & Aerospace
Key Indicators Analysed
- Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.
- Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.
- Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.
- Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology
- Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.
Key Reasons to Purchase
- To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.
- Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
- To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.
- Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.
- To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.
- Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements
Table of content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027
1.4.2 Up to 10W
1.4.3 11W-50W
1.4.4 51W-100W
1.4.5 100W-250W
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Market Share by Application: 2022-2027
1.5.2 Computer & Office
1.5.3 Mobile Communications
1.5.4 Consumer Electronics
1.5.5 Telecom/Datacom
1.5.6 Industrial
1.5.7 Medical
1.5.8 LED Lighting
1.5.9 Wireless Power & Charging
1.5.10 Military & Aerospace
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
1.8 Overview of Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Market
1.8.1 Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)
1.8.2 North America
1.8.3 East Asia
1.8.4 Europe
1.8.5 South Asia
1.8.6 Southeast Asia
1.8.7 Middle East
1.8.8 Africa
1.8.9 Oceania
1.8.10 South America
1.8.11 Rest of the World
2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.2 Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
2.3 Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
