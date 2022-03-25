Aspartame (CAS 22839-47-0) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Aspartame (CAS 22839-47-0) in global, including the following market information:

Global Aspartame (CAS 22839-47-0) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Aspartame (CAS 22839-47-0) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Aspartame (CAS 22839-47-0) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Aspartame (CAS 22839-47-0) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Food Grade Aspartame Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Aspartame (CAS 22839-47-0) include Ajinomoto Group, NutraSweet, Cargill Incorporated, Foodchem, Daesang, Merisant, Niutang Chemical, Gsweet and Hanguang Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Wesurveyed the Aspartame (CAS 22839-47-0) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Aspartame (CAS 22839-47-0) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Aspartame (CAS 22839-47-0) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Food Grade Aspartame

Pharma Grade Aspartame

Global Aspartame (CAS 22839-47-0) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Aspartame (CAS 22839-47-0) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food and Beverage Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Other

Global Aspartame (CAS 22839-47-0) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Aspartame (CAS 22839-47-0) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Aspartame (CAS 22839-47-0) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Aspartame (CAS 22839-47-0) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Aspartame (CAS 22839-47-0) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Aspartame (CAS 22839-47-0) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Ajinomoto Group

NutraSweet

Cargill Incorporated

Foodchem

Daesang

Merisant

Niutang Chemical

Gsweet

Hanguang Group

Vitasweet

Changmao Biochemical Engineering

Huaxing

Shaoxing Marina Biotechnology (Yamei Aspartame)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Aspartame (CAS 22839-47-0) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Aspartame (CAS 22839-47-0) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Aspartame (CAS 22839-47-0) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Aspartame (CAS 22839-47-0) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Aspartame (CAS 22839-47-0) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Aspartame (CAS 22839-47-0) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Aspartame (CAS 22839-47-0) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Aspartame (CAS 22839-47-0) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Aspartame (CAS 22839-47-0) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Aspartame (CAS 22839-47-0) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Aspartame (CAS 22839-47-0) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aspartame (CAS 22839-47-0) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Aspartame (CAS 22839-47-0) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aspartame (CAS 22839-47-0) Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Aspartame (CAS 22839-47-0) Companies

