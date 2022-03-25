Hemp Protein Powder Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Hemp Protein Powder in global, including the following market information:

Global Hemp Protein Powder Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Hemp Protein Powder Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Hemp Protein Powder companies in 2021 (%)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/6915964/global-hemp-protein-powder-2022-2028-443

The global Hemp Protein Powder market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Protein Content 55%-60% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Hemp Protein Powder include Hemp Oil Canada, Navitas Naturals, North American Hemp & Grain, Hempco, Manitoba Harvest Hemp Foods, CHII Naturally Pure Hemp, GFR Ingredients Inc, SA and Green Source Organics and The Raw Chocolate Company, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Wesurveyed the Hemp Protein Powder manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Hemp Protein Powder Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Hemp Protein Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Protein Content 55%-60%

Protein Content 85%-87%

Other

Global Hemp Protein Powder Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Hemp Protein Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Bakery and Confectionery

Meat Alternatives

Beverages

Other

Global Hemp Protein Powder Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Hemp Protein Powder Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Hemp Protein Powder revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Hemp Protein Powder revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Hemp Protein Powder sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Hemp Protein Powder sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Hemp Oil Canada

Navitas Naturals

North American Hemp & Grain

Hempco

Manitoba Harvest Hemp Foods

CHII Naturally Pure Hemp

GFR Ingredients Inc

SA and Green Source Organics

The Raw Chocolate Company

Z Company

Onnit

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-hemp-protein-powder-2022-2028-443-6915964

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Hemp Protein Powder Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Hemp Protein Powder Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Hemp Protein Powder Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Hemp Protein Powder Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Hemp Protein Powder Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Hemp Protein Powder Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Hemp Protein Powder Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Hemp Protein Powder Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Hemp Protein Powder Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Hemp Protein Powder Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Hemp Protein Powder Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hemp Protein Powder Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Hemp Protein Powder Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hemp Protein Powder Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Hemp Protein Powder Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hemp Protein Powder Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

Customize/Section/Part Purchase @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/chapters-purchase/6915964/global-hemp-protein-powder-2022-2028-443

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States

International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414

Similar Reports:

Hemp Protein Powder Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

Global and Japan Hemp Protein Powder Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

Global Hemp Protein Powder Sales Market Report 2021

Global Hemp Protein Powder Market Research Report 2021