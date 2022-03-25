Natural Betaine Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Natural Betaine
This report contains market size and forecasts of Natural Betaine in global, including the following market information:
- Global Natural Betaine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Natural Betaine Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
- Global top five Natural Betaine companies in 2021 (%)
The global Natural Betaine market was valued at 1638 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2244.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Food Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Natural Betaine include DuPont, BASF SE, Kao Corporation, Evonik Industries, Associated British Foods, Sunwin Group, Nutreco, Solvay and Esprix Technologies, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
Wesurveyed the Natural Betaine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Natural Betaine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Natural Betaine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Food Grade
- Pharmaceutical Grade
- Feed Grade
- Other
Global Natural Betaine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Natural Betaine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Food and Beverages
- Animal Feed
- Cosmetics
- Detergents
- Other
Global Natural Betaine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Natural Betaine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Natural Betaine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Natural Betaine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Natural Betaine sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Natural Betaine sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- DuPont
- BASF SE
- Kao Corporation
- Evonik Industries
- Associated British Foods
- Sunwin Group
- Nutreco
- Solvay
- Esprix Technologies
- Stepan Company
- American Crystal Sugar Company
- Amino GmbH
- Jinan Dayin Chemicals
- Dongyang Tianyu Chemical
- Zhejiang Jucheng Chemical
- Tiancheng
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Natural Betaine Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Natural Betaine Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Natural Betaine Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Natural Betaine Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Natural Betaine Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Natural Betaine Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Natural Betaine Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Natural Betaine Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Natural Betaine Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Natural Betaine Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Natural Betaine Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Natural Betaine Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Natural Betaine Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Natural Betaine Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Natural Betaine Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Natural Betaine Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Natural Betaine Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
