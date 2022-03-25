Packaged Chicken Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Packaged Chicken in global, including the following market information:

Global Packaged Chicken Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Packaged Chicken Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Packaged Chicken companies in 2021 (%)

The global Packaged Chicken market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Fresh Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Packaged Chicken include Tyson Foods, Venkys, Pilgrim?s Pride, Perdue, Koch Foods Sanderson Farms, Delightful Gourmet Pvt. Ltd., Ingham?s Group Limited, Foster Farms and ConAgra Foods, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Packaged Chicken manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Packaged Chicken Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Packaged Chicken Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Fresh

Frozen

Global Packaged Chicken Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Packaged Chicken Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Household

Restaurant

Supermarket

Others

Global Packaged Chicken Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Packaged Chicken Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Packaged Chicken revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Packaged Chicken revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Packaged Chicken sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Packaged Chicken sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Tyson Foods

Venkys

Pilgrim?s Pride

Perdue

Koch Foods Sanderson Farms

Delightful Gourmet Pvt. Ltd.

Ingham?s Group Limited

Foster Farms

ConAgra Foods

Springer Mountain Farms

Bell & Evans Organic

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Packaged Chicken Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Packaged Chicken Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Packaged Chicken Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Packaged Chicken Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Packaged Chicken Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Packaged Chicken Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Packaged Chicken Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Packaged Chicken Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Packaged Chicken Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Packaged Chicken Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Packaged Chicken Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Packaged Chicken Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Packaged Chicken Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Packaged Chicken Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Packaged Chicken Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Packaged Chicken Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Packaged Chicken Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

