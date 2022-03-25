Plant-Based Burger Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Plant-Based Burger
This report contains market size and forecasts of Plant-Based Burger in global, including the following market information:
- Global Plant-Based Burger Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Plant-Based Burger Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Plant-Based Burger companies in 2021 (%)
The global Plant-Based Burger market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Plant Based Chicken Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Plant-Based Burger include MorningStar Farms, Sotexpro SA, Crown Soya Protein Group, Puris Proteins, LLC, Ingredion Inc, Beneo GmbH, Glanbia plc, Fuji Oil Co., Ltd. and Archer Daniels Midland Company, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Plant-Based Burger manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Plant-Based Burger Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Plant-Based Burger Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Plant Based Chicken
- Plant Based Beef
- Plant Based Pork
- Plant Based Fish
Global Plant-Based Burger Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Plant-Based Burger Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Supermarket
- Convenience Store
- Specialty Food Store
- Others
Global Plant-Based Burger Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Plant-Based Burger Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
- The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Plant-Based Burger revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Plant-Based Burger revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Plant-Based Burger sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Plant-Based Burger sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- MorningStar Farms
- Sotexpro SA
- Crown Soya Protein Group
- Puris Proteins, LLC
- Ingredion Inc
- Beneo GmbH
- Glanbia plc
- Fuji Oil Co., Ltd.
- Archer Daniels Midland Company
- Symrise
- Roquette Fr?res S.A.
- Kellogg’s
- Tyson Foods, Inc.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Plant-Based Burger Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Plant-Based Burger Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Plant-Based Burger Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Plant-Based Burger Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Plant-Based Burger Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Plant-Based Burger Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Plant-Based Burger Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Plant-Based Burger Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Plant-Based Burger Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Plant-Based Burger Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Plant-Based Burger Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Plant-Based Burger Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Plant-Based Burger Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plant-Based Burger Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Plant-Based Burger Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plant-Based Burger Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
