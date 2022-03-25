High Oleic Vegetable Oil Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
High Oleic Vegetable Oil
This report contains market size and forecasts of High Oleic Vegetable Oil in global, including the following market information:
- Global High Oleic Vegetable Oil Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global High Oleic Vegetable Oil Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
- Global top five High Oleic Vegetable Oil companies in 2021 (%)
The global High Oleic Vegetable Oil market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Sunflower Oil Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of High Oleic Vegetable Oil include ADM, Cargill Incorporated, Colorado Mills, CHS Inc., Oliyar Production Company, Delizio, Mcjerry sunflower oil, ConAgra Foods, Inc and Marico, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the High Oleic Vegetable Oil manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global High Oleic Vegetable Oil Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global High Oleic Vegetable Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Sunflower Oil
- Canola Oil
- Soybean Oil
- Others
Global High Oleic Vegetable Oil Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global High Oleic Vegetable Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Food
- Personal Care
- Others
Global High Oleic Vegetable Oil Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global High Oleic Vegetable Oil Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies High Oleic Vegetable Oil revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies High Oleic Vegetable Oil revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies High Oleic Vegetable Oil sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies High Oleic Vegetable Oil sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- ADM
- Cargill Incorporated
- Colorado Mills
- CHS Inc.
- Oliyar Production Company
- Delizio
- Mcjerry sunflower oil
- ConAgra Foods, Inc
- Marico
- Rein Oil CC
- Associated British Foods plc
- Jivo Wellness Pvt. Limited
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 High Oleic Vegetable Oil Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global High Oleic Vegetable Oil Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global High Oleic Vegetable Oil Overall Market Size
2.1 Global High Oleic Vegetable Oil Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global High Oleic Vegetable Oil Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global High Oleic Vegetable Oil Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top High Oleic Vegetable Oil Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global High Oleic Vegetable Oil Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global High Oleic Vegetable Oil Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global High Oleic Vegetable Oil Sales by Companies
3.5 Global High Oleic Vegetable Oil Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 High Oleic Vegetable Oil Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers High Oleic Vegetable Oil Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 High Oleic Vegetable Oil Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 High Oleic Vegetable Oil Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 High Oleic Vegetable Oil Companies
Customize/Section/Part Purchase @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/chapters-purchase/6959327/global-high-oleic-vegetable-oil-forecast-2022-2028-773
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414
Similar Reports:
Global and Japan High Oleic Vegetable Oil Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Global High Oleic Vegetable Oil Industry Research Report 2021 Segmented by Major Market Players, Types, Applications and Countries Forecast to 2027