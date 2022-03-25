High Oleic Vegetable Oil Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of High Oleic Vegetable Oil in global, including the following market information:

Global High Oleic Vegetable Oil Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global High Oleic Vegetable Oil Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five High Oleic Vegetable Oil companies in 2021 (%)

The global High Oleic Vegetable Oil market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Sunflower Oil Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of High Oleic Vegetable Oil include ADM, Cargill Incorporated, Colorado Mills, CHS Inc., Oliyar Production Company, Delizio, Mcjerry sunflower oil, ConAgra Foods, Inc and Marico, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the High Oleic Vegetable Oil manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global High Oleic Vegetable Oil Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global High Oleic Vegetable Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Sunflower Oil

Canola Oil

Soybean Oil

Others

Global High Oleic Vegetable Oil Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global High Oleic Vegetable Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food

Personal Care

Others

Global High Oleic Vegetable Oil Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global High Oleic Vegetable Oil Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies High Oleic Vegetable Oil revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies High Oleic Vegetable Oil revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies High Oleic Vegetable Oil sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies High Oleic Vegetable Oil sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ADM

Cargill Incorporated

Colorado Mills

CHS Inc.

Oliyar Production Company

Delizio

Mcjerry sunflower oil

ConAgra Foods, Inc

Marico

Rein Oil CC

Associated British Foods plc

Jivo Wellness Pvt. Limited

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 High Oleic Vegetable Oil Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global High Oleic Vegetable Oil Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global High Oleic Vegetable Oil Overall Market Size

2.1 Global High Oleic Vegetable Oil Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global High Oleic Vegetable Oil Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global High Oleic Vegetable Oil Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top High Oleic Vegetable Oil Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global High Oleic Vegetable Oil Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global High Oleic Vegetable Oil Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global High Oleic Vegetable Oil Sales by Companies

3.5 Global High Oleic Vegetable Oil Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 High Oleic Vegetable Oil Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers High Oleic Vegetable Oil Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 High Oleic Vegetable Oil Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 High Oleic Vegetable Oil Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 High Oleic Vegetable Oil Companies

