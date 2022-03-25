2022-2027 Global and Regional Neoprene Fabric Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Neoprene Fabric market was valued at 1935.35 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.04% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Neoprene, also known as polychloroprene, is a type of synthetic rubber, which is produced by polymerization of chloroprene. It comprises characteristics such as low oxidization rate and ozone and weathering resistance, which help to extend the shelf life of neoprene-based products, despite exposure to ozone compound and weathering stimulators. In addition, neoprenes resistance to hydrogen gas, natural gas, ammonium salts, mineral oils, silicone oils, greases, and various chemicals is a key factor that boosts the demand for neoprene-based products. Furthermore, fire resistance, high thermal insulation, and lightweight nature of the fabric have increased its use in manufacturing wetsuits/swimsuits.

Moreover, enhanced flexibility and adequate surface friction are some of the major advantages of using neoprene for the production of wide range of apparels.Extensive and unique advantages offered by neoprene fabric such as quick drying, thermal resistance, and chemical resistance, high stretchability, and enhanced comfort drive the growth of the global neoprene fabric market. In addition, rise in health consciousness among users and increase in sports and fitness enthusiasm among customers boost the demand for neoprene fabric-based activewear.

By Market Verdors:

Company A

Company B

…

By Types:

Polychloroprene Rubber

Circular Knit

By Applications:

Outerwear

Ready-To-Wear

Swim Wear, Wet Suit, and Rash Guard

Footwear

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Neoprene Fabric Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Neoprene Fabric Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Neoprene Fabric Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Neoprene Fabric Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Neoprene Fabric Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Neoprene Fabric Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Neoprene Fabric (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Neoprene Fabric Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Neoprene Fabric Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Neoprene Fabric (Volume and Value) by Application

