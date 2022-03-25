Anhydrous Sodium Acetate Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Anhydrous Sodium Acetate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Industrial Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Anhydrous Sodium Acetate include Niacet, Nippon Synthetic Chemical, Nankai Chemical, Jost Chemical, Shanxi Zhaoyi Chemical, Zhongwang, Shanxi fanrongfu Chemical, Wuxi Yangshan Biochemical and Runhong, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Anhydrous Sodium Acetate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Anhydrous Sodium Acetate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Anhydrous Sodium Acetate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Industrial Grade

Food Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Global Anhydrous Sodium Acetate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Anhydrous Sodium Acetate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Industrial Consumption

Food Consumption

Pharmaceutical Consumption

Global Anhydrous Sodium Acetate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Anhydrous Sodium Acetate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Anhydrous Sodium Acetate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Anhydrous Sodium Acetate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Anhydrous Sodium Acetate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Anhydrous Sodium Acetate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Niacet

Nippon Synthetic Chemical

Nankai Chemical

Jost Chemical

Shanxi Zhaoyi Chemical

Zhongwang

Shanxi fanrongfu Chemical

Wuxi Yangshan Biochemical

Runhong

Tongyuan Chemical

Hangzhou Keyu

Haosheng Chemical

Changshu Nanhu Chemical

Sanwei

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Anhydrous Sodium Acetate Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Anhydrous Sodium Acetate Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Anhydrous Sodium Acetate Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Anhydrous Sodium Acetate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Anhydrous Sodium Acetate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Anhydrous Sodium Acetate Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Anhydrous Sodium Acetate Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Anhydrous Sodium Acetate Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Anhydrous Sodium Acetate Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Anhydrous Sodium Acetate Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Anhydrous Sodium Acetate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Anhydrous Sodium Acetate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Anhydrous Sodium Acetate Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Anhydrous Sodium Acetate Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Anhydrous Sodium Acetate Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Anhydrous Sodium Acetate Companies

