High Purity Adipic Acid Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global High Purity Adipic Acid market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cyclohexane Oxidation Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of High Purity Adipic Acid include Invista, Solvay, Ascend, BASF, Radici, Asahi Kasei, Lanxess, Haili and Huafon, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the High Purity Adipic Acid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global High Purity Adipic Acid Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global High Purity Adipic Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Cyclohexane Oxidation
- Cyclohexene Oxidation
- Phenol Hydrogenation
Global High Purity Adipic Acid Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global High Purity Adipic Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Nylon 6,6
- Polyurethanes
- Adipic Esters
- Others
Global High Purity Adipic Acid Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global High Purity Adipic Acid Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies High Purity Adipic Acid revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies High Purity Adipic Acid revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies High Purity Adipic Acid sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies High Purity Adipic Acid sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Invista
- Solvay
- Ascend
- BASF
- Radici
- Asahi Kasei
- Lanxess
- Haili
- Huafon
- Shenma Industrial
- Hualu Hengsheng
- Liaoyang Sinopec
- Hongye
- Tianli
- Yangmei Fengxi
- Zhejiang Shuyang
- Kailuan Group
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 High Purity Adipic Acid Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global High Purity Adipic Acid Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global High Purity Adipic Acid Overall Market Size
2.1 Global High Purity Adipic Acid Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global High Purity Adipic Acid Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global High Purity Adipic Acid Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top High Purity Adipic Acid Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global High Purity Adipic Acid Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global High Purity Adipic Acid Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global High Purity Adipic Acid Sales by Companies
3.5 Global High Purity Adipic Acid Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 High Purity Adipic Acid Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers High Purity Adipic Acid Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 High Purity Adipic Acid Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 High Purity Adipic Acid Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 High Purity Adipic Acid Companies
4 Sights by Product
