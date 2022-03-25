High Purity Adipic Acid Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global High Purity Adipic Acid market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cyclohexane Oxidation Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of High Purity Adipic Acid include Invista, Solvay, Ascend, BASF, Radici, Asahi Kasei, Lanxess, Haili and Huafon, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the High Purity Adipic Acid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global High Purity Adipic Acid Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global High Purity Adipic Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cyclohexane Oxidation

Cyclohexene Oxidation

Phenol Hydrogenation

Global High Purity Adipic Acid Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global High Purity Adipic Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Nylon 6,6

Polyurethanes

Adipic Esters

Others

Global High Purity Adipic Acid Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global High Purity Adipic Acid Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies High Purity Adipic Acid revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies High Purity Adipic Acid revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies High Purity Adipic Acid sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies High Purity Adipic Acid sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Invista

Solvay

Ascend

BASF

Radici

Asahi Kasei

Lanxess

Haili

Huafon

Shenma Industrial

Hualu Hengsheng

Liaoyang Sinopec

Hongye

Tianli

Yangmei Fengxi

Zhejiang Shuyang

Kailuan Group

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 High Purity Adipic Acid Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global High Purity Adipic Acid Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global High Purity Adipic Acid Overall Market Size

2.1 Global High Purity Adipic Acid Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global High Purity Adipic Acid Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global High Purity Adipic Acid Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top High Purity Adipic Acid Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global High Purity Adipic Acid Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global High Purity Adipic Acid Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global High Purity Adipic Acid Sales by Companies

3.5 Global High Purity Adipic Acid Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 High Purity Adipic Acid Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers High Purity Adipic Acid Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 High Purity Adipic Acid Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 High Purity Adipic Acid Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 High Purity Adipic Acid Companies

4 Sights by Product

