Blood Grouping and Phenotyping Reagents Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Blood Grouping and Phenotyping Reagents market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Blood Phenotyping Reagents Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Blood Grouping and Phenotyping Reagents include Siwa Biotech Corp., Alba Bioscience Limited, Bio-Rad Medical Diagnostics, American National Red Cross, Biotest Medical Diagnostics GmbH, Diagnostic Grifols, S.A. and Medion Diagnostics AG, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Blood Grouping and Phenotyping Reagents manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Blood Grouping and Phenotyping Reagents Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Blood Grouping and Phenotyping Reagents Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Blood Phenotyping Reagents

Blood Grouping Reagents

Global Blood Grouping and Phenotyping Reagents Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Blood Grouping and Phenotyping Reagents Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital

Bloodbank

R&D

Others

Global Blood Grouping and Phenotyping Reagents Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Blood Grouping and Phenotyping Reagents Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Blood Grouping and Phenotyping Reagents revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Blood Grouping and Phenotyping Reagents revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Blood Grouping and Phenotyping Reagents sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Blood Grouping and Phenotyping Reagents sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Siwa Biotech Corp.

Alba Bioscience Limited

Bio-Rad Medical Diagnostics

American National Red Cross

Biotest Medical Diagnostics GmbH

Diagnostic Grifols, S.A.

Medion Diagnostics AG

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Blood Grouping and Phenotyping Reagents Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Blood Grouping and Phenotyping Reagents Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Blood Grouping and Phenotyping Reagents Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Blood Grouping and Phenotyping Reagents Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Blood Grouping and Phenotyping Reagents Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Blood Grouping and Phenotyping Reagents Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Blood Grouping and Phenotyping Reagents Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Blood Grouping and Phenotyping Reagents Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Blood Grouping and Phenotyping Reagents Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Blood Grouping and Phenotyping Reagents Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Blood Grouping and Phenotyping Reagents Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Blood Grouping and Phenotyping Reagents Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Blood Grouping and Phenotyping Reagents Product Type

