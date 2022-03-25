Hot-Pressed Magnets Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Hot-Pressed Magnets market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Injection Magnets Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Hot-Pressed Magnets include Galaxy Magnets, Zhong Ke San Huan, Daido Electronics, Magnequench International, IMA, NINGBO YUNSHENG, Arnold Magnetic. Technologies, TDK and MS-Schramberg, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Hot-Pressed Magnets manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Hot-Pressed Magnets Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Hot-Pressed Magnets Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Injection Magnets

Pressed Magnets

Global Hot-Pressed Magnets Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Hot-Pressed Magnets Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automobile

Electrical and Electronics

Household appliances

Medical and Healthcare equipment

Global Hot-Pressed Magnets Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Hot-Pressed Magnets Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Hot-Pressed Magnets revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Hot-Pressed Magnets revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Hot-Pressed Magnets sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Hot-Pressed Magnets sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Galaxy Magnets

Zhong Ke San Huan

Daido Electronics

Magnequench International

IMA

NINGBO YUNSHENG

Arnold Magnetic. Technologies

TDK

MS-Schramberg

Hengdian Group DMEGC Magnetics

Sen Long Corporation

Jiangmen Magsource New Material

Advanced Technology & Materials

