Noise Control Building Materials Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Noise Control Building Materials market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Glass Wool Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Noise Control Building Materials include Saint-Gobain, Kinetics Noise Control, Rockwool, Knauf Insulation, Owens Corning, K-FLEX, Paroc, Armacell and BASF, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Noise Control Building Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Noise Control Building Materials Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Noise Control Building Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Glass Wool

Rock Wool

Polystyrene

Global Noise Control Building Materials Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Noise Control Building Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Construction & Building

Aerospace & Defense

Industrial

Global Noise Control Building Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Noise Control Building Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Noise Control Building Materials revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Noise Control Building Materials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Noise Control Building Materials sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Noise Control Building Materials sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Saint-Gobain

Kinetics Noise Control

Rockwool

Knauf Insulation

Owens Corning

K-FLEX

Paroc

Armacell

BASF

Meisei

AUTEX

SRS

Fletcher Insulation

Forgreener Acoustics

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Noise Control Building Materials Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Noise Control Building Materials Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Noise Control Building Materials Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Noise Control Building Materials Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Noise Control Building Materials Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Noise Control Building Materials Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Noise Control Building Materials Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Noise Control Building Materials Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Noise Control Building Materials Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Noise Control Building Materials Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Noise Control Building Materials Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Noise Control Building Materials Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Noise Control Building Materials Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Noise Control Building Materials Players in Global Market

