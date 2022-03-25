Noise Control Building Materials Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Noise Control Building Materials market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Glass Wool Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Noise Control Building Materials include Saint-Gobain, Kinetics Noise Control, Rockwool, Knauf Insulation, Owens Corning, K-FLEX, Paroc, Armacell and BASF, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Noise Control Building Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Noise Control Building Materials Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Noise Control Building Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Glass Wool
- Rock Wool
- Polystyrene
Global Noise Control Building Materials Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Noise Control Building Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Automotive
- Construction & Building
- Aerospace & Defense
- Industrial
Global Noise Control Building Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Noise Control Building Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Noise Control Building Materials revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Noise Control Building Materials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Noise Control Building Materials sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Noise Control Building Materials sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Saint-Gobain
- Kinetics Noise Control
- Rockwool
- Knauf Insulation
- Owens Corning
- K-FLEX
- Paroc
- Armacell
- BASF
- Meisei
- AUTEX
- SRS
- Fletcher Insulation
- Forgreener Acoustics
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Noise Control Building Materials Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Noise Control Building Materials Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Noise Control Building Materials Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Noise Control Building Materials Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Noise Control Building Materials Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Noise Control Building Materials Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Noise Control Building Materials Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Noise Control Building Materials Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Noise Control Building Materials Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Noise Control Building Materials Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Noise Control Building Materials Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Noise Control Building Materials Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Noise Control Building Materials Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Noise Control Building Materials Players in Global Market
