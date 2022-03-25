Plant-Derived Capsules Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Plant-Derived Capsules market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

HPMC Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Plant-Derived Capsules include Lonza (Capsugel), ACG Associated Capsules, Qualicaps, Shanxi GS Capsule, CapsCanada, Suheung Capsule, Qingdao Capsule, Lefan Capsule and Sunil Healthcare. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Plant-Derived Capsules manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Plant-Derived Capsules Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Plant-Derived Capsules Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

HPMC

Others

Global Plant-Derived Capsules Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Plant-Derived Capsules Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pharmaceutical

Health Supplements

Others

Global Plant-Derived Capsules Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Plant-Derived Capsules Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Plant-Derived Capsules revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Plant-Derived Capsules revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Plant-Derived Capsules sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Plant-Derived Capsules sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Lonza (Capsugel)

ACG Associated Capsules

Qualicaps

Shanxi GS Capsule

CapsCanada

Suheung Capsule

Qingdao Capsule

Lefan Capsule

Sunil Healthcare

