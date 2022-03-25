Plant-Derived Capsules Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Plant-Derived Capsules market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
HPMC Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Plant-Derived Capsules include Lonza (Capsugel), ACG Associated Capsules, Qualicaps, Shanxi GS Capsule, CapsCanada, Suheung Capsule, Qingdao Capsule, Lefan Capsule and Sunil Healthcare. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Plant-Derived Capsules manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Plant-Derived Capsules Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Plant-Derived Capsules Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- HPMC
- Others
Global Plant-Derived Capsules Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Plant-Derived Capsules Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Pharmaceutical
- Health Supplements
- Others
Global Plant-Derived Capsules Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Plant-Derived Capsules Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Plant-Derived Capsules revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Plant-Derived Capsules revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Plant-Derived Capsules sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Plant-Derived Capsules sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Lonza (Capsugel)
- ACG Associated Capsules
- Qualicaps
- Shanxi GS Capsule
- CapsCanada
- Suheung Capsule
- Qingdao Capsule
- Lefan Capsule
- Sunil Healthcare
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Plant-Derived Capsules Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Plant-Derived Capsules Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Plant-Derived Capsules Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Plant-Derived Capsules Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Plant-Derived Capsules Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Plant-Derived Capsules Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Plant-Derived Capsules Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Plant-Derived Capsules Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Plant-Derived Capsules Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Plant-Derived Capsules Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Plant-Derived Capsules Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Plant-Derived Capsules Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Plant-Derived Capsules Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plant-Derived Capsules Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Plant-Derived Capsules Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plant-Derived Capsules Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
