2022-2027 Global and Regional Packaging Materials Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Packaging Materials market was valued at 75769.59 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.63% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

High growth in the global food & beverage industry will propel packaging materials demand during the forecast years. These products are extensively used in the packaging of raw & processed food items. They are also increasingly used in packaging bulk food products such as grains, cereals, etc. Rising consumption of frozen meat products, canned sea-foods, and ready-to-eat meals across the globe will augment the packing materials market growth. High consumption of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages will also be a major growth enabler for the market.Rising demand for personal care products will also have a positive impact on the packing materials market growth. Rising income levels of consumers in emerging economies and willingness to spend on personal grooming will increase beauty and skin care products` demand in coming years. The global personal care products industry will surpass USD 600 billion by 2024 and will drive demand for packing materials during the forecast period.

By Market Verdors:

Amcor

Ball Corporation

Crown Holdings

International Paper

Mondi

Owens-Illinois

Reynolds Group

Sealed Air

Stora Enso

WestRock

COVERIS

Berry Plastics

DS Smith

Graphic Packaging

By Types:

Paper & Cardboard

Rigid Plastic

Metal

Flexible Plastic

Glass

Wood

Textile

By Applications:

Food

Beverage

Healthcare

Cosmetics

Household Products

Chemicals

