Polyester Fully Drawn Yarn Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Polyester Fully Drawn Yarn market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Polyester FDY Yarns Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Polyester Fully Drawn Yarn include Recron Polyester(Reliance), Filatex India, IndoRama, Tongkun Group, Xin Feng Ming Group, Zhejiang Hengyi Group, Shenghong Corp, Hengli Group and Billion Industrial, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Polyester Fully Drawn Yarn manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Polyester Fully Drawn Yarn Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Polyester Fully Drawn Yarn Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Polyester FDY Yarns

Nylon FDY Yarns

Others

Global Polyester Fully Drawn Yarn Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Polyester Fully Drawn Yarn Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Home Textiles

Apparel

Automotive Fabrics

Others

Global Polyester Fully Drawn Yarn Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Polyester Fully Drawn Yarn Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Polyester Fully Drawn Yarn revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Polyester Fully Drawn Yarn revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Polyester Fully Drawn Yarn sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Polyester Fully Drawn Yarn sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Recron Polyester(Reliance)

Filatex India

IndoRama

Tongkun Group

Xin Feng Ming Group

Zhejiang Hengyi Group

Shenghong Corp

Hengli Group

Billion Industrial

Rongsheng PetroChemical

Nanya

Toray

Lealea Group

Akra

Suzhou Longjie Special Fiber

Dodhia Group

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Polyester Fully Drawn Yarn Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Polyester Fully Drawn Yarn Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Polyester Fully Drawn Yarn Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Polyester Fully Drawn Yarn Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Polyester Fully Drawn Yarn Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Polyester Fully Drawn Yarn Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Polyester Fully Drawn Yarn Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Polyester Fully Drawn Yarn Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Polyester Fully Drawn Yarn Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Polyester Fully Drawn Yarn Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Polyester Fully Drawn Yarn Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polyester Fully Drawn Yarn Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Polyester Fully Drawn Yarn Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyester Fully Drawn Yarn Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Polyester Fully Drawn Yarn Companies

