Fire Rated Sandwich Panels Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Fire Rated Sandwich Panels market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

A2 Fire Rated Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Fire Rated Sandwich Panels include Kingspan, Metecno, Assan Panel, Isopan, Cornerstone Building Brands, ArcelorMittal, TATA Steel, Romakowski and Lattonedil, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Fire Rated Sandwich Panels manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Fire Rated Sandwich Panels Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Fire Rated Sandwich Panels Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

A2 Fire Rated

B, C Fire Rated

D, E Fire Rated

F Fire Rated

Global Fire Rated Sandwich Panels Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Fire Rated Sandwich Panels Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Manufacturing Plants

Food processing plants

Agricultural and forestry buildings

Warehouses

Cold storage

Retail building

Educational Buildings

Healthcare Buildings

Institutional Buildings

Other

Global Fire Rated Sandwich Panels Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Fire Rated Sandwich Panels Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Fire Rated Sandwich Panels revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Fire Rated Sandwich Panels revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Fire Rated Sandwich Panels sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Fire Rated Sandwich Panels sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Kingspan

Metecno

Assan Panel

Isopan

Cornerstone Building Brands

ArcelorMittal

TATA Steel

Romakowski

Lattonedil

Marcegaglia

Ruukki

Tonmat

Italpannelli

Silex

Zhongjie Group

Alubel

Changzhou Jingxue

Nucor Building Systems

Isomec

AlShahin

Arconic

3A Composites

Mulk Holdings

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Jyi Shyang

Yaret

CCJX

Seven

Goodsense

HuaYuan

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Fire Rated Sandwich Panels Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Fire Rated Sandwich Panels Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Fire Rated Sandwich Panels Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Fire Rated Sandwich Panels Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Fire Rated Sandwich Panels Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Fire Rated Sandwich Panels Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Fire Rated Sandwich Panels Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Fire Rated Sandwich Panels Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Fire Rated Sandwich Panels Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Fire Rated Sandwich Panels Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Fire Rated Sandwich Panels Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fire Rated Sandwich Panels Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Fire Rated Sandwich Panels Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fire Rated Sandwich Panels Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fire Rated Sandwich Panels Companies

