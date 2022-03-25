Acoustical Ceiling Panels Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Acoustical Ceiling Panels market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Mineral Wool Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Acoustical Ceiling Panels include Armstrong, Knauf, Techno Ceiling Products, Rockfon, Saint-Gobain, Grenzebach BSH GmbH, Odenwald Faserplattenwerk GmbH, SAS International and New Ceiling Tiles. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Acoustical Ceiling Panels manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Acoustical Ceiling Panels Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Sq.m)

Global Acoustical Ceiling Panels Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Mineral Wool

Metal

Gypsum

Others

Global Acoustical Ceiling Panels Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Sq.m)

Global Acoustical Ceiling Panels Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential

Industrial

Hospitality

Commercial

Others

Global Acoustical Ceiling Panels Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Sq.m)

Global Acoustical Ceiling Panels Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Acoustical Ceiling Panels revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Acoustical Ceiling Panels revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Acoustical Ceiling Panels sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Sq.m)

Key companies Acoustical Ceiling Panels sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Armstrong

Knauf

Techno Ceiling Products

Rockfon

Saint-Gobain

Grenzebach BSH GmbH

Odenwald Faserplattenwerk GmbH

SAS International

New Ceiling Tiles

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Acoustical Ceiling Panels Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Acoustical Ceiling Panels Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Acoustical Ceiling Panels Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Acoustical Ceiling Panels Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Acoustical Ceiling Panels Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Acoustical Ceiling Panels Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Acoustical Ceiling Panels Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Acoustical Ceiling Panels Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Acoustical Ceiling Panels Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Acoustical Ceiling Panels Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Acoustical Ceiling Panels Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Acoustical Ceiling Panels Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Acoustical Ceiling Panels Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Acoustical Ceiling Panels Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Acoustical Ceiling Panels Companies

