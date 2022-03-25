Weed Killer for Lawns Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Weed Killer for Lawns market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Acetochlor Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Weed Killer for Lawns include Nutrien, Syngenta International Ag, Bayer Ag, BASF SE, Israel Chemicals Ltd, FMC Corporation, Sumitomo Chemical, Zhejiang Jinfanda Biochemical and Rainbow Chemical. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Weed Killer for Lawns manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Weed Killer for Lawns Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Weed Killer for Lawns Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Acetochlor

2,4-D

Glyphosate

Atrazine

Others

Global Weed Killer for Lawns Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Weed Killer for Lawns Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential Lawn

Commercial Lawn

Global Weed Killer for Lawns Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Weed Killer for Lawns Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Weed Killer for Lawns revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Weed Killer for Lawns revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Weed Killer for Lawns sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Weed Killer for Lawns sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Nutrien

Syngenta International Ag

Bayer Ag

BASF SE

Israel Chemicals Ltd

FMC Corporation

Sumitomo Chemical

Zhejiang Jinfanda Biochemical

Rainbow Chemical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Weed Killer for Lawns Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Weed Killer for Lawns Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Weed Killer for Lawns Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Weed Killer for Lawns Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Weed Killer for Lawns Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Weed Killer for Lawns Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Weed Killer for Lawns Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Weed Killer for Lawns Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Weed Killer for Lawns Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Weed Killer for Lawns Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Weed Killer for Lawns Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Weed Killer for Lawns Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Weed Killer for Lawns Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Weed Killer for Lawns Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Weed Killer for Lawns Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Weed Killer for Lawns Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

