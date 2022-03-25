Wood Oil Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Wood Oil Market
The global Wood Oil market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Teak Oil Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Wood Oil include Rust-Oleum, Star brite, Minwax, AquaTeak, Nordicare, Liberon, Bare Décor, Oleaginosa RAATZ and Wuzhou Oasis Chemicals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Wood Oil manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Wood Oil Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Wood Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Teak Oil
- Tung Oil
- Others
Global Wood Oil Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Wood Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Wood Finishing
- Shipbuilding
- Electronic
- Others
Global Wood Oil Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Wood Oil Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Wood Oil revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Wood Oil revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Wood Oil sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Wood Oil sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Rust-Oleum
- Star brite
- Minwax
- AquaTeak
- Nordicare
- Liberon
- Bare Décor
- Oleaginosa RAATZ
- Wuzhou Oasis Chemicals
- Xunyang Mingwen Oil
- Qiubei County Shuanglong Oil
- Jinxing Tung Oil
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Wood Oil Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Wood Oil Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Wood Oil Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Wood Oil Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Wood Oil Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Wood Oil Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Wood Oil Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Wood Oil Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Wood Oil Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Wood Oil Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Wood Oil Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Wood Oil Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Wood Oil Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wood Oil Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Wood Oil Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wood Oil Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Wood Oil Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Teak Oil
4.1.3 Tung Oil
4.1.4 Others
4.2 By Type – Global Wood Oil Revenue & Forecasts
