2022-2027 Global and Regional Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) market was valued at 156.3 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.54% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Tungsten carbide is a made up of chemically bonded tungsten and carbide. Its superior hardness enables it to replace steel and other metal alloys in a variety of applications.Asia-Pacific has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) market, while the Europe is the second sales volume market for Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) in 2016. In the industry, Sandvik profits most in 2016 and recent years, while Xiamen Tungsten and China Minmetals Corporation ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 13.04%, 12.45% and 8.82% in 2016.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy. Nowadays, there are three mainly types of Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC), including Grain Sizes <1 ?m, Grain Sizes 1-10 ?m and Grain Sizes >10 ?m. And Grain Sizes 1-10 ?m is the main type for Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC), and the Grain Sizes 1-10 ?m reached a sales volume of approximately 17915 MT in 2016, with 45.40% of global sales volume. Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) technology is much mature now, and new enterprises can not surpass existing famous brands on reputation or design in the short term. So, the study group recommends the new entrants need to be considered carefully before enter into this field.

By Market Verdors:

Sandvik

Xiamen Tungsten

China Minmetals Corporation

Element Six

Jiangxi Yaosheng

GuangDong XiangLu Tungsten

Chongyi Zhangyyuan Tungsten Co

Plansee (GTP)

JXTC

Japan New Metals

AST

Kohsei Co Ltd

ALMT Corp

Kennametal

H.C.Starck

TaeguTec Ltd

Wolfram Company JSC

Buffalo Tungsten

Eurotungstene

Lineage Alloys

By Types:

Grain Sizes <1 µm

Grain Sizes 1-10 µm

Grain Sizes >10 µm

By Applications:

Machine Tools & Components

Cutting Tools

Dies & Punches

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Tungsten Carbide Powder (WC) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

