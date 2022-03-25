Tea Extract Products Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Tea Extract Products market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Instant Tea Powder Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Tea Extract Products include Finlays, Hunan Sunfull Bio-tech, Taiyo Green Power, Tearevo, Shenzhen Shenbao Huacheng Tech, Fujian Xianyangyang Biological Technology, AVT Natural Products, Archer Daniels Midland and Dehe, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Tea Extract Products manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Tea Extract Products Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Tea Extract Products Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Instant Tea Powder

Concentrated Tea Liquid

Global Tea Extract Products Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Tea Extract Products Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Beverages

Cosmetics

Functional Foods

Global Tea Extract Products Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Tea Extract Products Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Tea Extract Products revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Tea Extract Products revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Tea Extract Products sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Tea Extract Products sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Finlays

Hunan Sunfull Bio-tech

Taiyo Green Power

Tearevo

Shenzhen Shenbao Huacheng Tech

Fujian Xianyangyang Biological Technology

AVT Natural Products

Archer Daniels Midland

Dehe

Jiangxi Rich Source Biotechnology

Liming Biotech

Hainan Qunli

Kemin

Sichuan Yujia Tea

Martin Bauer Group

Tata Global Beverages

