Rosemary Extract Products Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Rosemary Extract Products market was valued at 232.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 306.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Carnosic Acid Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Rosemary Extract Products include Frutarom, Naturex, Danisco(DuPont), Kalsec, Kemin, FLAVEX, EVESA, Monteloeder and Ecom Food Industries, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Rosemary Extract Products manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Rosemary Extract Products Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Rosemary Extract Products Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Carnosic Acid
- Rosemarinic Acid
- Essential Oil
- Other
Global Rosemary Extract Products Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Rosemary Extract Products Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Food Industry
- Household Chemicals
- Pharmaceutical Industry
- Other Industry
Global Rosemary Extract Products Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Rosemary Extract Products Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Rosemary Extract Products revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Rosemary Extract Products revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Rosemary Extract Products sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Rosemary Extract Products sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Frutarom
- Naturex
- Danisco(DuPont)
- Kalsec
- Kemin
- FLAVEX
- EVESA
- Monteloeder
- Ecom Food Industries
- Synthite
- Radient
- Geneham Pharmaceutical
- Changsha E.K HERB
- Hainan Super Biotech
- Honsea Sunshine Biotech
- Hunan Zhengdi
- Naturalin Bio-Resources
- Senyuan Bencao
- RD Health Ingredients
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Rosemary Extract Products Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Rosemary Extract Products Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Rosemary Extract Products Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Rosemary Extract Products Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Rosemary Extract Products Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Rosemary Extract Products Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Rosemary Extract Products Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Rosemary Extract Products Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Rosemary Extract Products Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Rosemary Extract Products Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Rosemary Extract Products Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Rosemary Extract Products Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Rosemary Extract Products Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rosemary Extract Products Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Rosemary Extract Products Companies
