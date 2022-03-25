Herbal Extract Products Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Herbal Extract Products market was valued at 6236.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 7573.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Garlic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Herbal Extract Products include Martin Bauer, Indena, Euromed, Naturex, Bio-Botanica, Maypro, Sabinsa, Pharmchem (Avocal Inc.) and Natural and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Herbal Extract Products manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Herbal Extract Products Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Herbal Extract Products Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Garlic
- Basil
- Soy
- Marigold
- Aloe Vera
- Licorice
- Reishi
- Others
Global Herbal Extract Products Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Herbal Extract Products Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Food & Beverages
- Personal Care
- Dietary Supplements
- Others
Global Herbal Extract Products Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Herbal Extract Products Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Herbal Extract Products revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Herbal Extract Products revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Herbal Extract Products sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Herbal Extract Products sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Martin Bauer
- Indena
- Euromed
- Naturex
- Bio-Botanica
- Maypro
- Sabinsa
- Pharmchem (Avocal Inc.)
- Natural
- Xi’an Shengtian
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Herbal Extract Products Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Herbal Extract Products Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Herbal Extract Products Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Herbal Extract Products Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Herbal Extract Products Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Herbal Extract Products Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Herbal Extract Products Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Herbal Extract Products Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Herbal Extract Products Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Herbal Extract Products Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Herbal Extract Products Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Herbal Extract Products Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Herbal Extract Products Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Herbal Extract Products Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Herbal Extract Products Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Herbal Extract Products Companies
4 Sights by Product
