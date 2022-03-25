News

Global SBS Modified Asphalt Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

SBS Modified Asphalt Market

The global SBS Modified Asphalt market was valued at 711.41 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.63% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

 

Modified asphalt can usually be divided into general-purpose modified asphalt (SBS modified asphalt-based),Emulsified Asphalt and special modified asphalt.SBS modified asphalt has a very good two-way modification performance (that is, to change the substrate asphalt high temperature and low temperature performance), and a good elastic recovery performance, can be used in a variety of climatic conditions, is currently the most widely used, the largest amount Modified asphalt: almost all of the highways are laid SBS modified asphalt.

By Market Verdors:

  • SemGroup Corporation
  • Ergon
  • Denver
  • Firestone Building Products Company
  • Nynas
  • Sika
  • Shell
  • CNOOC
  • Total
  • Exxon Mobil
  • SK
  • CNPC
  • Sinopec

By Types:

  • General Type Modified Asphalt
  • Emulsified Asphalt
  • Specialty Asphalt

By Applications:

  • Highway Paving

Key Indicators Analysed

  • Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.
  • Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.
  • Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.
  • Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology
  • Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

  • To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.
  • Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
  • To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.
  • Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.
  • To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.
  • Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by SBS Modified Asphalt Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global SBS Modified Asphalt Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 General Type Modified Asphalt

1.4.3 Emulsified Asphalt

1.4.4 Specialty Asphalt

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global SBS Modified Asphalt Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Highway Paving

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global SBS Modified Asphalt Market

1.8.1 Global SBS Modified Asphalt Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global SBS Modified Asphalt Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global SBS Modified Asphalt Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global SBS Modified Asphalt Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers SBS Modified Asphalt Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global SBS Modified Asphalt Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global SBS Modified Asphalt Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

