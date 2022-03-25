HPL Boards Market Research Report 2022

The global HPL Boards market was valued at 406.28 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.12% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

High Pressure Laminate or HPL, is the direct descendent of the original plastic laminate. It is considered to be one of the most durable decorative surface materials and is available with special performance properties including chemical, fire and wear resistance. Special grades of HPL can be postformed around curved edges by application of heat and restraint.Fletcher Building, Wilsonart International, EGGER, SWISS KRONO, Trespa International, Kronospan, and Pfleiderer captured the top revenue share spots in the HPL boards market. Fletcher Building dominated with 17.97 percent revenue share in 2016, followed by Wilsonart International with 13.15 percent revenue share, EGGER with 7.74 percent revenue share, and SWISS KRONO with 5.37 percent revenue share. In the next five years, the global consumption of HPL boards will show upward tendency further, sales is expected in 2022 will be 303.43 M Sqm. Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the clear global recovery trend, investors are still optimistic about this area, in future still more new investment will enter into the field. Technology and cost are two major problems. Although sales of HPL boards brought a lot of opportunities, for the new entrants with only advantage in capital without sufficient support in technology and downstream channels, the research group did not recommend taking risk the enter this market.

By Market Verdors:

Fletcher Building

Wilsonart International

EGGER

SWISS KRONO

Trespa International

Kronospan

Pfleiderer

Panolam Industries

Abet Laminati

ASD Laminat

Sonae Ind?stria

BerryAlloc

Arpa Industriale

ATI Laminates

OMNOVA Solutions

Zhenghang Decorative Materials

Guangzhou G&P

Anhui Xima

By Types:

6 – 8mm

8 – 10mm

10 – 12mm

12 – 14mm

14 – 16mm

By Applications:

Facades

Table Tops

Interior Decoration

Furniture

Kitchen Cabinets

Laboratory Counter Top

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis : The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends : Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

