Sports Turf Market Research Report 2022

The global Sports Turf market was valued at 1753.49 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 7.31% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Sports Turf is turf used in sports stadium.Artificial turf is a surfacing material used to imitate grass and has been around for several decades and used in different sports stadium.Currently, there are many producing companies in the United States region. The main market players are Shaw Sports Turf, Ten Cate, Hellas Construction, FieldTurf, SportGroup Holding, ACT USA Sports, Controlled Products, Sprinturf, CoCreation Grass, Domo Sports Grass, TurfStore, Global Syn-Turf, Inc., DuPont, Challenger Industires, Mondo S.p.A., Polytan GmbH, Sports Field Holdings, Taishan, Forest Grass and so on. Sports Turf used in the playground including Football Stadium, Baseball Stadium, Tennis & Paddle Stadium, Multisport Stadium, American Football and Others. Report data showed that 26.60% of the Sports Turf market demand in Multisport Stadium, 19.74% in American Football in 2016. There are three kinds of Sports Turf, which are PE Sports Turf, PP Sports Turf and Nylon Sports Turf. PE Sports Turf is important in the Sports Turf, with a sales market share nearly 38.36% in 2016. Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Sports Turf industry will still be a relative steady industry. Sales of Sports Turf have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries.

By Market Verdors:

Shaw Sports Turf

Ten Cate

Hellas Construction

FieldTurf

SportGroup Holding

ACT USA Sports

Controlled Products

Sprinturf

CoCreation Grass

Domo Sports Grass

TurfStore

Global Syn-Turf, Inc.

DowDuPont

Challenger Industires

Mondo S.p.A.

Polytan GmbH

Sports Field Holdings

Taishan

ForestGrass

By Types:

PE Sports Turf

PP Sports Turf

Nylon Sports Turf

By Applications:

Football Stadium

Baseball Stadium

Tennis & Paddle Stadium

Multisport Stadium

American Football

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors. Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends : Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Sports Turf Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Sports Turf Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 PE Sports Turf

1.4.3 PP Sports Turf

1.4.4 Nylon Sports Turf

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Sports Turf Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Football Stadium

1.5.3 Baseball Stadium

1.5.4 Tennis & Paddle Stadium

1.5.5 Multisport Stadium

1.5.6 American Football

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Sports Turf Market

1.8.1 Global Sports Turf Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Sports Turf Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Sports Turf Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Sports Turf Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Sports Turf Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Sports Turf Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Sports Turf Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

